Madam Monica Nwadima Okpaleke (Dibundo), 83, is dead. Her rite of passage begins with a wake keep on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Festus Onuwurah Okpaleke’s Compound, Amesi, Aguata Local Government, Anambra State.

On Thursday, at 10am, Requiem Mass holds at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Amesi. Interment at her compound follows immediately. Thanksgiving mass comes up on Sunday.

Madam Okpaleke is survived by children, grand children and great grand children including Mr Gabriel and Mr Oguchi Okpaleke, Chairman/CEO, Oguchi International Ltd.