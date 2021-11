The 8th Made In Aba trade fair, facilitated by Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe, has started in Abuja at the FCT Sports Complex, opposite Radio House, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

The fair, which brings together manufacturers of bags, shoes, belts, solar systems, clothing, bed linens/duvets, senator’s suits and beauty accessories, will run until November 13.

