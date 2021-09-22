From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The first set of commercial vehicles assembled at Mimshac Transportation Technologies Limited, Itu, in Akwa Ibom State is to be rolled out in the first quarter of 2022.

Chief Investor and CEO of the company, Chief Valentine Okorie, who disclosed this to journalists on facility visit to the company to ascertain the progress of work, explained that the assembly plant located at Ikot Ukap Itam, Itu LGA, when completed, would have the capacity to produce 1,000 commercial vehicles yearly.

Okorie praised Akwa Ibom State government for creating a conducive environment for private investors to come into the state and promised that the plant would not go the way of PAN, VON and ANNAMCO, which folded up after a while.

He said the state governments in keeping with its industrialisation drive had acquired land for the sitting of the plant and also constructed a dedicated power line to feed the automobile plant.

Okorie however regretted that the delay in the project was due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and certain policies of the Federal government. “The plant is about 90 per cent completed. I can assure you that in the next six months, commercial vehicles from this plant will be in the market. Our target is to produce 1,000 vehicles in a year.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.