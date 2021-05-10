From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A new platform for talent discovery, ‘Made in Delta Talent Search’ is set to make a difference in the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the platform is not only to discover talents in comedy, movie and music but also to develop and promote them in the long run.

Unveiling the search in Asaba before reporters, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Talent Development, Ogusbaba Akpobome Ogude described it as unique.

Flanked by the governor’s Special Adviser on New Media, Gwam Veronica and Head of Innovation, Talent Development, Kingsley Kings, Ogusbaba said participation in the audition was open to all Nigerians.

The ace comedian disclosed that his officer was in partnership with veterans and legends in the entertainment industry including Richard Mofe Damijo popularly known as RMD, Alibaba, Omawumi and others to ensure that only the best emerges.

According to him, winners at the end of the search would not receive monetary reward but a contract worth N5 million, wardrobe allowance and showcasing them to the world.

Ogusbaba said talent was the new crude, noting that oil may dey up, but talent will keep thriving.

“This is another initiative of the governor, to give youths another opportunity to showcase what they have.

“In talent development, we believe that talent is the ‘new crude’ because someday oil will dry and talent will keep striving.

“We don’t just say it but we have been able to prove it that talent is the new crude because the movie, music and comedy industries are worth billions of dollars.

“The comedy industry can single handedly started from Warri with the likes of Ali Baba, Kome and I Go Die.

“We have been able to produce great comedians who we now see as role models, talent accessors who can help the next generation.

“We don’t want the generation of the greats to fade away and we now start having difficulty in discovering new ones.

“That is why this is the right time. As the world is facing COVID-19, the new normal should be discovering new talents,” he said.