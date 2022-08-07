Fast rising Afrobeat singer and Grammy nominee, Made Kuti, has unleashed a brand new single, No More Wars off his forthcoming album.

Coming courtesy of Partisan Records, the single was produced by Sodi Marciszewer, the genius who recorded, mixed and produced Fela’s last six albums, and GMK.

No More Wars features an impressive vocal performance from the multi-instrumentalist, who preaches the need to embrace peace and re-awakening of true values during trying times. The song marks the young Kuti’s first release after the completion of his US tour with dad’s Femi Kuti and the Positive Force band. And it is coming after the success of For‘e’ward, his first effort released alongside his father’s album, Legacy+.

Speaking, Made said, No More Wars is entirely about temper, control and focus. “It’s about experiences I’ve had that taught me to reflect intentionally before I react. The lyrics are inspired by my father’s consistency in following his path despite dealing with an overwhelming amount of harsh, untrue and deliberately cruel people inside and outside of his circle.”