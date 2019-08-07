Zika Bobby

A total of 38 first class graduates of the Madonna University, Nigeria, will take part in the institution’s 16th convocation ceremony billed to take place on on Saturday.

They would be part of the about 1,365 students, who will receive their first and higher degree certificates of the school, which is also marking its 20th anniversary, having been registered as Nigeria’s pioneer private university in 1999.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Chuks Ezedum, told newsmen at the institution’s campus in Elele, Rivers State that 427 would bag second class upper division, 393 second class lower division, 142 third class, and three pass degrees.

He said the immediate past vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Michael Adiukwu, would deliver the convocation lecture entitled: “Re-positioning the Nigerian Educational System for National Consciousness, Unity and Economic Development,” while the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Abuja, Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, will not only participate in the award of degrees and prizes as the special guest of honour, but is expected to commission some of the newly completed projects at the Elele campus.

Ezedum described the university as a gift to Nigerians among the committee of universities in the country, which has the potential, dynamics and unique features that can turn the fortunes of Nigeria around.

Ezedum, who stated that Madonna is the only university in Nigeria that employs its students while still in school, stated that the system of work while you study within the school environment has helped the students. The system has helped the students to earn a legitimate living for themselves while still studying, and also has impacted in practical terms their various fields of study, thereby, making them masters in their chosen courses, even before they graduate from school.

He said the school produces its table water, building constructions, pharmaceutical drugs, engineering fabrications, amongst others.

The VC said the university is first in so many areas including the first Catholic university in West African sub region, the first privately owned university to go for law school, among other firsts.

Ezedum said the university, though a Catholic-based institution, does not harbour religious discrimination as it houses Mosque and pentecostal worship centres in all its three campuses of Elele, Okija and Akpugo.