Real Madrid’s new defender David Alaba has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish top club said on Wednesday.

“Real Madrid CF would like to notify that our player, David Alaba, has tested positive for Covid-19,” the statement said.

The Austria international Alaba, 29, will now have to quarantine shortly after his arrival in Madrid on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

Alaba won all club titles on offer over more than a decade in Munich, signed a five-year contract at Real.

The Spanish league season starts in mid-August. (dpa/NAN)

