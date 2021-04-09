Member, National Governing Council, Africa Union Development Agency(AUDA-NEPAD), Edozie Madu, yesterday, met with Anambra State Executive of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Awka to officially declare his intention to fly the party’s flag in the November 6 governorship election in the state.

Madu was received at the Anambra APC secretariat by members of the State Executive led by its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike.

Addressing party faithful, the former presidential candidate of Independent Democrats(ID) called on the party to provide a level playing field for all aspirants in the party primaries in the state.

“There is need for the current party state exco to maintain its neutrality as we draw close to the governorship primaries. There is equally the need for party members to critically look at the contributions of various aspirants with regards to winning elections in the state,” he said.

He stated that what the party needs is a candidate that can effectively market the APC in Anambra.

“The entire South-East, especially Anambra State has been hostile to the APC despite the Federal Government’s tremendous developmental strides in the region. No party has shown the people of the South-East this much love in terms of infrastructural development. For this governorship election, we need a candidate that has street credibility. We need a candidate that can effectively walk the streets of Anambra with the broom campaigning for the APC and win the election,” he said.

“We need a candidate from an area where the party is growing and not shrinking. In 2017 despite being the national chairman of ID, and the attendant hostility of our people to the party, i openly supported and campaigned for the APC governorship candidate, Tony Nwoye, I did not just support him, i delivered the two wards in my town to APC, the only wards won by the party in the two Local Governments of Orumba North and South. With all due respect most of the current governorship aspirants have not been able to deliver their polling units not to talk of wards to APC in any election,” he said.

State Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike assured the aspirant of a level playing field in the primaries.

Accompanying Madu to the event was the former presidential candidate of NDLP in the 2019 Presidential election, Mr. Robinson Akpua who also called on APC members in the state to support Madu.