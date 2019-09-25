Monica Iheakam

The fight over who takes over the position of Super Falcons coach has started, even as Swedish handler Thomas Dennerby insists that his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) still stands.

Daily Sun Sports, enquires revealed that former Falcons player and one of Dennerby’s assistant coach, Maureen Madu, has applied to take charge of the African champions who are currently being managed by Christopher Danjuma on acting capacity.

Also making moves to return back to the team is Rivers Angels and former Falcons coach, Edwin Okon.

According to sources close to the Abuja Glass House, the NFF may have closed the door on the Swedish coach who out of frustration, returned to his country.

It would be recalled that Madu, was dropped from the team’s technical crew alongside other indigenous coaches after the France 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Forget about whatever is being thrown around in the media, because as far as the NFF is concerned, Dennerby has resigned.

“Desire Oparanozie was made the Super Falcons captain by Thomas Dennerby, the broken relationship between him and the NFF amongst other things were the reason behind Oparanozie being replaced by Assiat Oshoala.