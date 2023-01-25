Chelsea has handed jersey number 31 to former PSV Eindhoven star, Noni Madueke.

Madueke becomes the Blues’ sixth January recruit, after joining the club in a £30.5m deal from PSV Eindhoven on an eight-and-a-half year deal in the process.

The club has already brought several exciting young players with David Datro Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos all drafted in.

Joao Felix was also brought in on loan for the remainder of the season, swapping Atletico Madrid for Chelsea.

And Potter’s side splashed a whopping £88million on 22-year-old Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Chelsea has since secured the signing of 20-year-old Madueke, who is yet to make his debut for the club. Potter, though, has offered some insight into what his new signing can bring.

“Noni is a young player, an exciting player, left-footed wide player that can give us balance and competition in that area,” he told the club’s media.

“So he’s looking forward to starting his Chelsea career and we’re excited to have him. I think the supporters will really enjoy him.”

It has been confirmed that Madueke will wear the No.31 shirt for the Blues.

The jersey has been taken off Malang Sarr, who is currently on loan in Ligue 1 with Monaco.