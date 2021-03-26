Chieftain of APC in Abia State, Dr. Chidia Maduekwe has enjoined residents of Aba North and South federal constituencies to come out en-masse tomorrow to vote for the party in the by-election.

Maduekwe, who is Managing Director and Chief Executive,Nigerian Film Corporation, made the call during a ward-to-ward campaign for the party’s candidate, Mascot Uzor Kalu in Ward 13, Park road, Aba. The campaign tour was led by Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu and other party stalwarts.

He said they would not regret their support for the party, describing Mascot Uzor Kalu , the party’s House of Representatives standard-bearer, as a competent and trusted candidate who would not disappoint if elected.

“I urge all the good people of Aba to come out to show how much you love the party and our candidate, Mascot Uzor Kalu. If you take a good look at his profile, you will realise that our party has given you the best. We really thank you for your support so far. With the support we have gotten from you,we are sure of winning, but we want to win overwhelmingly. We, therefore, urge you to come out en masse on March 27 and translate your support to massive votes for APC.”

He said voters’ protection throughout the election period was guaranteed noting that the Federal Government has mobilised all security agencies to ensure that voters exercised their franchise freely.

The APC chieftain said other areas in the federal constituency had witnessed the impact of the Federal Government through the construction of roads by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) which reflected the party’s popularity in the state.

He urged residents to use their voter cards to change the PDP’s reign in the state and deliver massive votes for APC in the bye-election.

He described Kalu as a seasoned financial economists who transformed the public and private sectors where he worked.