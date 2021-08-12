From Obinna Odogwu, Aloysius Attah, Onitsha, Magnus Eze, Enugu and Mokwugwo Solomon

Governorship candidate of the Accord Party for the November 6 election in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has promised to revamp the state’s economy if voted into power at the poll.

He said he was physically and psychologically prepared to run the state and place it on a higher pedestal. He stressed that with his experience in the medical sector, where he had done great exploits in the United States of America, he was better positioned to govern the state.

Maduka spoke in Awka, the state capital, shortly after he was officially unveiled as the party’s governorship candidate by the leadership of the party in the state.

He said he had developed a very formidable development blueprint with which he could develop the state, stressing that he would pay special attention to the infrastructural needs of the state with a view to repairing the dilapidations in that sector.

The Accord Party candidate also promised to pay special attention to the health sector, agriculture, education, security and youth empowerment.

He said he had in the past demonstrated his love for the state by contributing in different ways to its development and also supported the various administrations in the state to improve the welfare of the people.

The US-based medical expert said he had demonstrated what he could do for the state in his hometown, Umuchukwu, where he built hospitals, schools, police stations and other security posts, and churches for his kinsmen.

Aside from the above, Maduka said he had empowered many people in Nigeria, particularly in his home state, Anambra, starting from his community, where he had taken many unemployed individuals off the streets.

He, therefore, appealed to Ndi Anambra to give him a chance to show them what he could do by voting for him on the Election Day.

Chairman of the party in the state, Bartholomew Igwedibia, described Maduka’s entrance into their party as the starting point of their journey to the Government House, expressing confidence in the party to win the election.

