Barring any unforeseen circumstances, U.S. based pain specialist, Dr. Godwin Maduka, who contested and lost bid for the PDP ticket may have concluded plans to fly another party ticket to run for the Agu Awka seat of power.

Though Maduka lost and hugged Valentine Ozigbo at the venue of the primaries when he was declared winner, he has carried on since then with his full squad traversing different parts of the state like someone whose name is actually in the ballot as a party candidate.

Few days after the primaries, he hosted all the earlier supposed delegates who according to him, would have voted for him during the party primaries.

Ever since then, there have been speculations that Maduka was making plans to defect to a new party and further his ambition to become the next governor of Anambra State.

According to a reliable source from his campaign organisation, Maduka has concluded plans and is currently in negotiations with AA and AC and may likely pick any of them.

Our source disclosed that he has the governorship ticket of these parties already reserved for him and as soon as plans are concluded, he would make it public.

Though he was not emphatic when the reporter spoke with him on phone yesterday, a terse statement from his media office later confirmed the speculation.

It read: “Governance comprises of having the best interest of the masses at heart and doing a lot to lift people out of poverty, creating an enabling and secured environment for people to go about their daily businesses. This is what Dr. Godwin Maduka has done in Umuchukwu, Orumba South Anambra State and he’s set to do it in the entire Anambra State only if we can elect him as Anambra governor come November 6th. We’ll announce the platform soon.”

