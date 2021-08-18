Chairman of Accord Party in Anambra State, Bartho Igwedibia, has said that the governorship candidate of the party for the November 6 election in the state, Dr. Godwin Maduka, has the biggest and best plan for the state.

Igwedibia told newsmen in Awka that Maduka’s master plan on different sectors of the economy was such that if given the opportunity to govern Anambra, he would develop the state beyond people’s imagination.

“Maduka’s manifesto is there for all to see. I will say it contains the best of all the manifestoes by any governorship candidate in the state presently.

“He has very wonderful plans for the education sector, health care, security, infrastructure, law and order, agriculture, science and technology, energy, women and youth empowerment, among so many other things.

“Maduka had a very humble begging in life. He suffered while growing up. He suffered to acquire education. He grew up in a home that when it rained, it rained more inside his house.

“This is why he aggressively tackled socioeconomic, educational, and health deficits in his home community, Umuchukwu, when he became rich. He embarked on all these to save his people from the ugly experiences he had while growing up.

“I will also say with boldness that if given the opportunity, he will wipe the tears in the eyes of widows, youths, the elderly, the jobless, the homeless and others,” he said.