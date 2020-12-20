The stage is set for the much anticipated maiden edition of the Anambra Man of the Year Award. The award ceremony is being packaged by the Akulueuno Foundation in conjunction with Eminent Media, Stand up for Women Society, TourNigeria communications and 100 Achievers Team. The event will hold today, Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Vertex View Hotel, Nibo, Awka.

Speaking to newsmen on the award ceremony, Mr Chikezie Chiedu, the spokesman of the team said that the award is instituted to reclaim and sanitize the award culture in Nigeria, saying that it has to start from the light of the nation.