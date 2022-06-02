From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Government has informed that the court case which necessitated the sealing of 3 branches of Zenith Bank plc in the state is now before the court of Appeal.

The State commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday has therefore urged the bank to open its doors to its customers immediately adding that it would amount to contempt of court for any of the parties to the suit to resort to self help.

Emelumba announced that the Appeal Court will commence hearing on the matter on Tuesday next week following an appeal lodged by the state government against the judgment of a lower court.

He said although the judgment was obtained by the former a former Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere upon which a garnishee order was used to seal Zenith Bank , but the subsequent appeal he added has punctured it.

