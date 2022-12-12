From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Senator Lee Maeba, has stated that there is no division in the state PDP and appealed to residents, as well as party members, to vote overwhelmingly for their candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Senator Maeba made the declaration at the council’s office during a media interaction in Port Harcourt, Monday.

“We do not have a divided party. All PDP members have an obligation to vote for Atiku/Okowa for president. In PDP, there is no faction. We are saying everyone should vote for PDP,” he said.

“We have 32 House of Assembly candidates; we have 13 House of Representatives candidates; we have three senators; we have one governorship candidate and one presidential candidate. We are saying vote five-over-five in Rivers State.”

Maeba highlighted the achievements of Atiku Abubakar as vice president and explained the reason he should be supported and voted for.

He continued: “The social media we are using right now, that is also being used to abuse our principal, was launched by our principal. Atiku Abubakar launched social media. He powered it with the GSM. Some people were making money with NITEL and 090 and did not want to hear anything GSM. But, he took the bull by the horn, gathered the political will and launched GSM.

“There were no credit cards prior to 1999. The Economic Reform Council under Atiku as vice president launched the Credit and Debit Cards. It was Atiku that introduced the forex market. Various institutions were built to provide services and fight corruption, UBE, NHIS, FIU, EFCC, and others. They shaped Nigeria to take off and by 2015, Nigeria was the largest economy in Africa. But, today, all has been derailed. We need Atiku to put it all back together.”

Reacting to the state governor’s accusation that members of the PCC joined Atiku’s team because they were not given the state’s party ticket for governorship, Maeba described himself and others as party loyalists.

He explained that irrespective of that, they had remained in the party and were not trying to “pull down the umbrella.”

Senator Maeba expressed shock that the state government was yet to condemn the attack at his home by suspected hoodlums and called on security agencies to step up action on surveillance for people in the state, especially as it is the yuletide season.