Maersk Nigeria Limited has said that its offices remain open to customers in the country.

Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, neighbouring Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja are currently under a 14-day lockdown, but government has asked shipping and port services to remain open and continue with their operations.

The global logistics company said while customers who must, may come to its offices to transact business while observing strict safety measures against COVI-19 as outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other relevant arms of government, its online platforms are also available for use.

“We urge our customers to make full use of our online platforms to stay safe and to do business,” Maersk said.

Maersk Nigeria said it has made significant investment in its digital platforms to find new ways to simplify container transport, cut down on turnaround time, reduce costs and boost transparency for its customers.

“Maersk Nigeria Limited has digital solution that is custom-made to suite customer’s needs. This digital solution include intuitive website, Mobile App, custom site for Cargo Release and Export clearance document submission such as Maersk.com, Maersk App, MyFinance, Myeasyrelease.com, Myexportdoc.com,” the Customer Service Manager of Maersk Nigeria, Adeyemi Adenaike, said in a statement on Thursday.

He said the company’s electronic invoicing solution named Myfinance, is in line with government’s regulation on social distancing.

“This means that customers are able to view all their invoices with a few clicks, eliminating the need to manually request for an invoice via email or physically at Maersk counter areas. They will be getting information on invoices, account statement and raising disputes, once they are registered on maersk.com,” Adenaike said.

He also said that shippers can make payment for the company’s services through the Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) E-bills payment platform from the comfort of their homes or offices, without having to visit the banks.

“The bank transfer option is also available to them, where their banks are not listed on the Ebills platform.

“The Maersk Shipment app offers a host of new features, including a powerful dashboard and task list. Other features like Quote, Book, Live Chat, and Share Information have also been updated. Real time tracking information you can trust is only a tap away. Customers are encouraged to download the app through the App Store or Google Play to experience cargo visibility wherever they are,” he stated.

He also said that customers can request a detailed quote that meets their specific requirements in just a few hours with Maersk 24/7 online service – maersk.com.

“Through maersk.com, Maersk has enabled customers to book shipments online at their convenience. Also, by simply entering the booking details required, customers can get instant quotes and suggested shipping schedules.

“Customers are empowered through maersk.com to print, download or verify copy having confirmed the details contained in their shipping instruction. Also, enabling original bill of lading collection at Maersk counter area.

He also said that customers can track and trace their shipments or individual containers within a shipment or obtain up-to-date list import manifest rotation numbers that facilitate customers’ customs clearing process during this period on the company’s website.

Maersk Nigeria Limited is an agency to Maersk and Safmarine in Nigeria.