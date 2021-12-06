By Bimbola Oyesola

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is giving $1,000 to each of its roughly 80,000 employees as the world’s largest shipping company heads for record profits this year.

The bonus will be in December or January paychecks, according to Bloomberg News. However, the top 400 managers at the Copenhagen-based company aren’t included in the program.

Maersk is set to report net income of more than $17 billion for 2021, according to analyst estimates. The record-breaking performance comes after global supply-chain disruptions have doubled freight rates several times over.

“In a massive team effort our colleagues across the globe have risen beyond the call of duty to respond to our customers’ needs,” Chief Executive Officer Soren Skou said in memo seen by Bloomberg News. “And this has not been easy given the unknowns and disruptions that we had to deal with, the impacted supply chains, congestions, and capacity shortages.”

