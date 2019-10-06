Alhaji Abubakar Umara-Zulum, the Caretaker Chairman, Mafa Local Government Area of Borno state on Sunday donated building materials to 127 households among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the IDPs were relocated from old Government Lodge camp in Mafa to a new location within the town, following a plan by the state government to construct Mega School.

Umara-Zulum said that each of the households recieved three bundles of zink, nails and N20,000 each to enable them buy other materials to build temporary shelter.

He said that the council also donated wrappers to 400 women in the camp as part of measures to support them.

The Chairman said that the proposed mega school with 26 classrooms when completed, would provide free quality education to children in the area.

The LG boss urged all parents in the council to send thier children and wards to school, saying “education is a tool to achieve self relience and development\ .(NAN)