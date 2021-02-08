By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

students of Mafina Schools were among candidates that sat for the May/June 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and they came out in flying colours.

It was their maiden outing in the school exam and 31 of the students were successful and this made the school management, teachers and parents happy.

Among the students is Michael Abraham, who obtained Mathematics B2, English Language B3, Chemistry B2, Physics A1, Biology A1, Agricultural Science B3, Economics B2, Civic Education A1, Marketing C4, among others.

Following the students outstanding performance, the school management organised a thanksgiving to celebrate them and the event was hosted by the Facts of Life Outreach Counselling, a subsidiary of the school. The event attracted many people from different works of life including parents of the 31 students.

The celebration included different activities that started with prayers, praise, which was led by Emi Praise a.k.a Praise Machine, and a drama presentation staged by seven students of Mafina School, titled “Thanksgiving”. Also a choreography dance was staged by the students.

It was her 4th thanksgiving with other subsidiary of the school which includes Mafina Schools, Mafina Foundation, Facts of Life Outreach Ministry and Food Bank.

Speaking at the event, Michael Abraham, the best student of the set, said despite the challenges during the lockdown, they were able to read, attend lessons and came out in flying colours in the May/June 2020 WASSCE. He appreciated their teachers for the success recorded in the exam.

Abraham applied to study Computer Science at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State and had already written Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) and passed out with 20.4. He advised the current students never to give up.

Mercy Abraham, Head-teacher of Basic Section, thanked God for keeping them through the COVID-19 and that no teacher nor student was affected during the period. She also acknowledged that their salaries were paid even when the school fees was not increased.