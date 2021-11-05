All is now set for the Silver Jubilee celebration of Magaret Schools, Umuahia, Abia state.

The event will hold on November 6, 2021, at the Schools’ Auditorium, Azikiwe Road, Umuahia.

Magaret schools are the brainchild of Mrs Magaret Nonyelum Nwaogbo, wife of one time Secretary to Abia State Government, Late. Dr Elekwachi James Nwaogbo.

Founded 25 years ago, Margaret schools with a combined population of over 1,000 students, have over the years added great value to education in Abia state.

The exceptional administrative skills of the founder have seen Magaret schools expand the frontiers of knowledge by adding secondary school to its sphere.

Umuahia, the Abia state capital, and its environs bear elegant testimony to Margaret Schools’ preeminent position in the education sector in the state.

Stakeholders and dignitaries across the country are expected to grace the Silver Jubilee celebration.

