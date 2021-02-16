From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi, has inaugurated a 21-man member committee on the reforms of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The 21 member committee with a 10 – point terms of reference as contained in the Convening Order are expected to address the perceived administrative and operational gaps in the military sector, which must be refined and clearly defined in compliance with the current global acceptable 21st century standards.

The committee headed by Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Ndatsu Umaru, has a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Oluseyi Petinrin (retd.), Lt. Gen. Chikadibia Obiakor (retd.), former Assistant Secretary General Office of Military Affairs UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations, New York, Alhaji Goni Aji; former Head of Service, Rear Admiral A. Adedeji (retd.), Maj.Gen. AM Jibril (retd.) and Rear Admiral F. Akpan; Special Adviser, Technical, to the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Jibrin (retd.); Rear J. Ajani (retd.), and others.

Speaking while inaugurating the committee on Monday, in Abuja, the minister said President Muhamadu Buhari, was optimistic that the recommendations of the committee at the end of their assignment, would fulfill some of his campaign promise to return the military to its rightful place of global reckoning.

This much was contained in a statement signed by the media aide to the minister, Mohammed Abdulkadri.

Magashi gave 10 – points Terms of Reference as contained in the Convening Order. He told the committee to address the perceived administrative and Operational gaps in the Military Sector which he said must be refined and clearly defined in compliance with the current globally acceptable 21st century standards.

The Minister of defence further tasked the Committee under the chairmanship of Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Ndatsu Umaru (rtd)to see their assignment as Patriotic calls to National service and the need to play their roles in defence of the country’s territorial integrity against the infractions of the insurgents, bandits and kidnappers .

He said the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces President Muhammadu Buhari is optimistic that the recommendations of the Committee at the end of their assignment will drive his campaign promise to return the Military to its rightful place of global reckoning.

In his opening remark the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence Musa Istifanus described the composition of the membership of the Committee which has Air Commodore DE Abdullahi (rtd) as Secretary as carefully selected and balanced to meet national representation and aspirations capable of delivering on their mandates.

In his inaugural remark the Chairman of the committee Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Ndatsu Umaru (rtd) assured the Minister of Defence that members will bring their huge experiences and expertise to bear in the discharge of their assigned task .

AVM Umar said team work, dedication and commitment will be their watchwords within the ambit of national realities.

Members of the reform Committee include Former Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Oluseyi Petinrin, Lt Gen Chikadibia Isasc Obiakor rtd, former Assistant Secretary General Office of Military Affairs UN department of Peacekeeping Operation New York, Alhaji Goni Aji former Head of Service, Rear Admiral AG Adedeji (rtd), Maj Gen AM Jibril (rtd) and Rear Admirals FD Akpan, Special Adviser Technical to the Minister of Defence Maj Gen Ahmed Tijani Jibrin (rtd), Rear JA Ajani (rtd).

Also in the Committee are Brigadier General JN Temlong, Group Captain SG Shehu (rtd), Maj Gen OF Azinta as representative of the Chief of Defence Staff,(CDS), Maj Gen Charles Ofoche representative of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Rear Admiral OE Eyo for Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) and AVM IO Ojeyemi as the representative of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS).

Also in the Committee are Professor AS Nwakwo, former Provost of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Director Joint Services (JSD) Mrs OM Mustapha and Director Reforms Mrs Ochida Ahubi Suzan as representatives of the Ministry of Defence (MOD). Former Permanent Secretaries of Ministry of Defence who made the list include Alhaji Aliyu Ismaila, and Ambassador Danjuma Sheni.”