By Doris Obinna

Nestlé Nigeria’s Maggi cooking show is sizzling in the south west of Nigeria. ‘O Ta Lenu,’ the third in the series of Maggi cooking shows retains the same Master Chef style which MAGGI introduced as ‘Muna Kwarya’ in northern Nigeria and ‘O setigo’ in southern Nigeria last year. According to Nestlé Nigeria in a statement, O Ta Lenu aims to encourage young Nigerians to explore exciting ways of cooking and enjoying the best of regional dishes they love.

“In addition to offering mouth-watering excitement as contestants display their culinary skills over 6 weeks, there is a one million (N1m) grand prize to be won by the best culinary hand in the contest. There will also be many other mouthwatering MAGGI prizes for the other contestants. “Now in the 4th week, the cooking show brings together 12 contestants from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Kwara states who are competing in the 11 episodes running over six weeks. O Ta Lenu, which is airing on selected TV stations and on the MAGGI YouTube channel is hosted by popular Nigerian star, Oluwabukunmi Oyebisi Adeaga-Ilori a.k.a. KieKie.

“MAGGI is happy to also have Tobi Fletcher a.k.a. Ofada boy, Nollywood star, Lateef Adedimeji and actress, model and television host Kehinde Bankole as judges on the show. The contest consists of an elimination phase where two contestants are evicted weekly and a final phase where the top three contestants will battle it out in the kitchen for the grand prize.

“You don’t want to miss the action! O Ta Lenu highlights the rich culinary dexterity of the people of south west Nigeria as well as provides consumers with tips for maintaining healthy lifestyles. Maggi has over the years provided platforms to showcase the rich food culture of Nigeria, and the sumptuous nourishment they offer. Be a part of this culinary experience by tuning to Trace TV, Orisun, MiTV, Galaxy TV, and NTA Akure on Saturdays and Sundays to watch exciting episodes of the show. You can also catch up on the MAGGI YouTube Channel.”