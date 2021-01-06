From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Magistrate Richard Bassey yesterday collapsed at the gate of the governor’s office in Calabar during a protest over unpaid 24 months salary.

On Monday, 30 Magistrates dressed in their full regalia had begun on a peaceful protest to get Governor Ben Ayade to pay the salaries owed them.

Bassey was revived when his colleagues poured water on him and took him to a nearby hospital.

Speaking to newsmen after the incident, Chief Magistrate of Cross River, Solomon Abuo, decried what he described as ill-treatment meted to them by government. He said since they were employed, they had undergone several screening, adding that the protest was their last resort.

“Is it wrong for one to serve the state as a judicial officers, are we supposed to go through this kind of humiliation,’’ he asked.

Justice Eyo Effiom-Ita, acting Chief Judge, said he was aware Magistrates had not been paid for a long time.

He said different presentations had been made to the governor.

“I was appointed acting chief judge two and the half months ago and I heard that some Magistrates were appointed but the governor said he did not give clearance for their appointment and so will not pay them. Until Governor Ben Ayade changes his disposition, there is nothing anybody can do, otherwise, all representations have been made but the the governor is holding firm that he never approved their employment. Until the governor changes his disposition, there is nothing anyone can do,’’ he said.

Deputy Governor, Prof Ivara Esu, who was present, declined to address the protesting magistrates and drove past them.