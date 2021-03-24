From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has dismissed an Magistrate G.C. Okoli of Imo State for alleged misconduct, just as it has also suspended another magistrate, C.P. Nnoromele, pending conclusion of a series of petitions against her.

It was gathered that the notice of dismissal was signed by the Chief Registrar C.N. Okereke, on March 22.

The memo read in part: “Judicial Service Commission at its meeting held on March 16, considered the petition written against four magistrates in the state.”