From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has dismissed an Imo Magistrate G.C Okoli over alleged misconduct, just as it has also suspended another Magistrate C.P Nnoromele from further sitting, pending conclusion of series of petitions against her.

Our correspondent reports that the notice of the dismissal was signed by the Chief Registrar C.N Okereke on March 22.

The memo which read in part, stated “Judicial Service Commission at its meeting held on March 16, considered the petition written against four magistrates in the state.

“It approved the immediate dismissal of His Worship G.C Okoli from judicial service of Imo state.

“The commission further reprimanded and issued a strong warning letter to His Worship A.C Uzoma.

“It further directed His Worship C.P Nnoromele to stop sitting pending the outcome of investigation on the petition of likelihood of bias against her.

“The commission dismissed the petition against His Worship U.A.C Ogoma for lack of merit.

However, reacting to the development, the state Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Barr Jude Ogamba said the action would help to sanitise judiciary.

Ogamba added that the action would serve as deterant to others in the service.

“NBA has been officially communicated on the decision of JSC, we commended them for taking a bold step in sanitising the system”, Ogamba said.