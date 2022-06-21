A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, ordered a 25-year-old woman, Naomi James to sweep the court premises for one month for stealing six pieces of wrappers, five skirts and ten pairs of trousers worth N82,000.

The convict, who resides in Malali, Kaduna, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal trespass and theft and pleaded for leniency.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not give the convict an option to pay any fine, warned her to desist from committing crimes.

Emmanuel also ordered the police to release the recovered stolen items to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that the complainant, Ms Sarah Micheal, reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station on June 15.

He said that the complainant alleged that the convict entered her shop in Kawo and stole six pieces of wrappers, five skirts and ten pairs of trousers.

During police investigation, he said, the convict confessed to committing the crime.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of sections 348 and 271 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.(NAN)

