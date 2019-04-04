Sam-health care supplies limited is the sole distributor of magnetic physiotherapeutic mattress in Nigeria. It is the latest device developed by the Japanese for the treatment and prevention of stroke, paralysis, hypertension, insomnia, spinal pain and other related ailments.

It’s efficacy in the treatment of these ailments has been noted by the medical experts all over the world. It is like having a mini-hospital in your home. It saves a person the agony of drugs and also the stress of searching for a physiotherapist and also the high cost of travelling abroad for treatment. With it you can be your own doctor.

It is the only device so far with four therapies; magnetic, lumen, repose and massage and with two remote control.

Magnetic therapy: It improves the Ionisation of the blood and improves the quality of blood circulation. It helps eliminate static energy, relax the muscles and distract the nerves.

Lumen therapy: Helps combat localised pain and muscular aches. It improves internal organ activity and reduces the acid level of the person. I help in the battle to prevent osteoporosis.

Repose therapy: Have your bone structure perfectly aligned. Prevent spinal aches and pains. Improves spinal posture while you sleep. Make it possible to wake up more disposed without body pain. Allow you to feel a floating sensation of well-being.

Massage therapy: Improves blood circulation and prevents early ageing of cells leaving the skin more beautiful and healthy. It helps to maintain suitable temperature. It guarantees a tranquil and restful night sleep. It is an equipment that are produced in form of mattress for easy usage. Just use it like your daily/conventional mattress. Remember that life has no part two.

We have other magnetic product, magnetic flask, and magnetic insoles.

Magnetic flask It turns ordinary water to magnetised water after two hours. And water is known as a magnificent fluid. It is a universal solution and has many potential qualities such as conduction of electricity and magnetism. The human body is built up to 70 per cent of water. Blood is built up to 80 per cent of water. The paramagnetic characteristics of water makes it wonder fluid which can absorb all the positive magnetic characteristics and working towards healing.

Harmful deposits of cholesterol and calcium from the arteries can be dissolved and electricity of the veins can be recovered. Magnetised water is also known for its efficacy in the treatment of high/low blood pressure, diabetes, kidney stones (dissolves), liver, kidney and bladder infections, ulcer, cancer, asthma, urinary tract infections, good for HIV/AIDS patients. These diseases are as a result of disorders in the magnetic fields, which can be restored through magnetic therapy e.g. magnetised water. Today most hospital in Russia uses it for treatment of so many ailments.

Magnetic insoles: It is about reflexology. Every organ of the body has a corresponding point on the foot. It is good leg aches, rheumatism, nervous tension, cramp and fatigue.

Contact-08034767848