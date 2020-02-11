Romanus Okoye

Residents of Gateway Zone Estate Magodo GRA Phase 1, Isheri, Lagos State have opposed the planned conversion of a natural flood plain, prone to heavy annual flooding, into a residential estate

The residents said the plan amounts to despoliation of the green belt zone and will destroy the ecosystem and the peace of the area.

They therefore called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to save their environment, lives and property from the plan to avoid repeat of awful incident in the neighbouring Isheri North in October 2019, where buildings collapsed and lives were lost, overnight.

Chairman and Secretary of the Community Development Association (CDA), Oyebode Ojomo and Tony Ebinum respectively, in a statement said: “We cannot sit back, fold our arms, watch and allow similar incident of more grievous dimension happen to us when we can fight to prevent it now. As it is said ‘prevention is better than cure’.

“These flood plains are designed to receive water, so as not to cause flooding in developed areas but sheer greed and avarice are at the centre stage propelling the land grabbers to move into the plain with the intention to sell and develop private estates and in the process destroy the ecosystem and the peace of the area.”

The statement was prompted by media reports on February 6 and 7, on a fresh plot by “a property development company, traditional authorities and the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Land Matters in concert with the newly appointed acting General Manager of New Towns Development Authority (NTDA), O. J. Aboyeji, to convert a natural flood plain that is prone to heavy annual flooding into a residential estate.

“The new NTDA helmsman on Wednesday called a meeting with the CDA executive of Gateway Zone Estate Magodo GRA Phase 1, Isheri, Lagos State. The meeting turned out to be a monologue of threats and intimidation to railroad the CDA into teaming up with him and his collaborators to consent to the environmental degradation of the green belt area despite the opposition of the estate and against the opinions of environmental experts in the private and public sectors. The green area is a vast gorge adjoining our estate.

“The reaction of our representatives at the meeting was that of shock and disdain that public official whose brief include the protection of public interest could show such insensitivity to the genuine public outcry that greeted the initial exposition of this sinister plot. Several red flags have been raised at different platforms emphasising the imminent threats to human lives and property if the Lagos State government permits the despoliation of the Green Belt Zone, which essentially and primarily is a flood plain.

“We are further dismayed that some civil servants and lawmakers could embark on such an ominous venture under the exemplary government of Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is reputed for professionalism, administrative ingenuity, exemplary leadership and strict adherence to the rule of law.

“At the meeting with the NTDA officials at their office, the CDA executive members were shocked when events at the meeting clearly showed that the NTDA had made a 360-degree turn from its previously sound position that an estate could not be sited on the flood plain.”