By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State government and aggrieved landlords in Shangisha have agreed that police officers who had laid siege to the community be withdrawn in order to reduce tension.

The police led by some of the landowners, recently invaded Magodo Estate to claim possession of the property based on a Supreme Court judgment.

The police said they were acting on instruction of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami and Inspector General of Police. But their presence created a crisis between the landlords and residents.

To douse the tension, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited the estate on Tuesday but met stiff opposition from the police who refused to vacate the area. The situation made the governor to summon a stakeholders meeting yesterday to resolve the crisis.

The meeting held at Banquet Hall, Lagos State Government House, Ikeja was attended by representatives of Shangisha Landlord Association, Magodo Residents Association, counsels to the other stakeholders and top government officials.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the government would identify land within the Shangisha Estate, and other parts of the state, to get the 549 plots for the aggrieved landlords.

“The government will also review the list of all the allottees, 549 of them and we will ensure that the injustice that the Shangisha landlord association had for 38 years, we will offer restitution and give them the deserved plots.”

Chairman, Shangisha Landlords Association, Chief Adebayo Adeyiga said though the meeting was cordial, it was just the beginning of a long process for the resolution of the dispute.