By Maduka Nweke

Members of the public living around the Magodo/Shangisha disputed area have unanimously described the catastrophe that nearly marred the new year celebration as mere flexing of power between the Federal Government and Lagos State government.

Some of them, who spoke to PropertyMart , said the land in question has been excised long time ago and that for the Federal Government to come into the land this time is out of envy because land in the area is highly lucrative.

According to Mrs. Adimora Jacinta, a supermarket dealer, “we have been in this area for a long time. We had all my children in this area and some of them are now in the University, some are now in the Secondary Schools. I am surprised that the issue about who has authority to exercise power over the land. It is very unfortunate ,”she said.

Another respondent, Mrs. Joyce Ibitoye noted that it was a problem of poverty of job. “It seems Federal Government officials are jobless, otherwise, they should look for ways of solving problems arising from Housing Estates they manage than poke-nosing in areas outside their jurisdiction,” she said. In her contribution a property developer popularly known as Mama Efe, said that the efforts of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide-Sanwo-Olu, should be commended. She said,”It is act of insubordination for police from Federal Government to undermine the authority of the state government under democratic setting. It amounts to power intoxication and abuse of power,”she said.

It was on record that the Lagos State government on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, met with stakeholders on the Magodo/Shangisha land dispute in order to resolve the issues therein. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement, indicated that the meeting held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, was chaired by the State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola-Sanwo-Olu.

Stakeholders in attendance included the Judgment Creditors (Shangisha Landlords’ Association), their lawyers, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Policemen from the F.C.T. Command and Police Headquarters, the Executive and Trustees of the Magodo Residents’ Association and senior government officials.

Omotoso said that the enforcement of Judgment of the Supreme Court, delivered on Feb. 10, 2012 in suit no. SC/112/2002, was deliberated upon. He said that after deliberations, it was resolved that the committee set up by the state government to resolve the Magodo dispute, chaired by the Attorney General of Lagos, would meet with the Judgment Creditors (Shangisha Landlords’ Association) on Friday, January 7, 2022.