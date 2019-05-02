Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has accused some governors of inflating their security votes.

Speaking at the just-concluded induction programme for returning and newly-elected governors, by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), in a paper titled: “Imperative of Fighting Corruption/Terrorism Financing in Nigeria,” Magu urged governors to be transparent in the expenditure of public funds.

Said Magu: “We have seen evidence of theft of public resources by some state governors -cashing in on the insecurity in their states.

“Insecurity has also offered the required oxygen for corruption to thrive, as evident in the $2.1 billion arms procurement scandal involving top military commanders; serving and retired.”

The EFCC boss, who insisted it is impossible to separate the lingering insurgency in the North East, from corruption, added: “Mass poverty in the region, due in part to corruption, by the ruling elite, is largely to blame for the ease with which the Islamists are able to recruit fighters to sustain their aggression against the Nigerian state.”

According to him, the militancy in the Niger Delta and insurgency in the North East are by-products of corruption.

“As an investigator, I am shocked by the quantum of resources stolen from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). It is so bad that even a mere personal assistant to a former Managing Director was charged for stealing over N3 billion.”