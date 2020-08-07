Okwe Obi, Abuja

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has described the consistent attack and malicious comments on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for urging President Mohammadu Buhari to sack the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, as uncharitable and needless.

The group argued that Malami should rather be commended for raising the alarm over alleged abuse of power by Magu, who is under investigation, adding that Malami was not the first person to report the suspended Chairman to President Buhari.

While addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, urged the President not to listen to calls by some sponsored civil society organisations to sack the AGF.