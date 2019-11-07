Lukman Olabiyi

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday, received the Special African Anti-Corruption Crusader Award from the African Union Economic Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC).

The award was part of AU-ECOSOCC’s determination to support President Muhammadu Buhari and other African Heads of States and Governments in the war on corruption in Africa.

The African Union (AU) in 2018 appointed President Muhammadu Buhari as its anti-corruption champion.

AU-ECOSOCC Nigeria, in fulfillment of its statutory responsibility, decided to domesticate the policies, programmes and frameworks of the AU in Nigeria, culminating in the award of Special African Anti-Corruption Crusader on Magu.

In his welcome address, the Nigerian AU-ECOSOCC representative, Dr. Tunji John Asaolu, congratulated Magu for the award, noting that he was chosen on merit.

“Let it be known to all of us, if we don’t kill corruption within the continent, corruption will kill the continent”, Asaolu said.

He described Magu as a fearless and dogged anti-corruption crusader whose courage to fighting corruption, even amongst high level individuals, was uncommon.

The Nigerian AU-ECOSOCC representative congratulated Magu on the award targeted at celebrating his courageous service as a lieutenant of President Buhari, in the war against corruption.

Asaolu called on African leaders, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations and other civil rights organisations across Africa to come together and fight corruption to the achievement of AU Agenda 2063.

“The region cannot keep corruption and at the same time yearn for development.”

Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, expressed optimism that corruption would be defeated in Africa.

“Magu has all it takes to lead the fight as he is one that will not compromise when it comes to fighting corruption.”

Prof. Yemi Akinseye George, SAN, who could not hide his excitement on the numerous achievements recorded by the EFCC under the watch of Magu, noted that the EFCC boss remain an outstanding leader as far as fighting economic and financial crimes and corruption were concerned.

George, who is a professor of Public Law and President, Centre for Socio-Legal Studies, praised Magu for putting in his best to make Nigeria a corrupt-free nation, adding that Magu deserved to be reappointed as the EFCC boss because of his achievements.

Also speaking, Abozer E.M Elligai, who was the special guest of honour, expressed happiness for witnessing the ceremony which he said was a plus for Nigeria and Africa.

Magu dedicated the award to victims of corruption in Africa.

He thanked the organisers for counting him worthy and promised to do more until Nigeria and Africa were free from corrupt practices.