Ghana’s Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRM&P) on Friday, honoured the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Mustafa Magu with a lifetime recognition award.

In the same breath, he was inducted into the Institute’s Hall of fame in a ceremony, performed by the Executive Director, West African region of the Institute, Dr. Richards Kpoku-Aquarte along with the Institute’s Vice- President, Dr. Tom Ohikhere.

Kpoku-Aquarte, during the event disclosed that the Institute carried out a three- year intensive research on Magu’s integrity in public service and found him outstanding, hence the conferment of the award on him and his induction into the Institue’s Hall of Fame.

“Magu’s vast managerial skills and administrative capabilities, in fostering international synergy towards fighting money laundering and other economic and financial crimes, coupled with the fact that he has always been synonymous with fighting corruption, made the Institute to honour him,” Kpoku-Aquarte said.

He further noted that Magu has never been found wanting for either misappropriation of funds or indiscipline in the previous offices he has held.

Responding, Magu thanked the CIPRM&P delegation for the award and induction into the 2020 Hall of Fame of the Institute. He noted the award came at the right time when corruption was fiercely fighting back, saying that the award would go a long way in showing the world that no amount of blackmail will diminish his zeal in the fight against corruption.

“Truth always remains while falsehood vanishes. We follow international best practices to do our work diligently and we have our records intact to prove us right,” he said.