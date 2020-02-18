Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has appealed to the government of the United Kingdom (UK) to extradite the former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to Nigeria to account for an alleged missing $2.5 billion in her Ministry during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Kaduna, preceding the passing out parade of EFCC trainees for Today at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Magu, said personnel of the commission were trained to, “shoot and kill corruption in Nigeria, so we cannot be challenged by any threat.

Fielding questions from Journalists, the EFCC boss ,said Diezani had stolen so much money that she needed to be extradited to the country in order to return the money back to the Federal Government.

Magu, said:”I was in London this year, we did investigation together with the UK team, and anywhere I go, I always call for extradition of corrupt Nigerians to return back the money.

“This woman has stolen so much, not less than $2.5 billion , but unfortunately she has generation of looters who are supporting her. This is not good. We are in touch with the international community, she is under protective custody, otherwise, we would have arrested her and return her to Nigeria”.

However, Magu said corruption is surmountable, pointing out that in 2019, a total of 1,218 convictions were secured by the commission.

He also added that in January this year, 28 convictions were effected, involving billions of dollars and pound sterlings. We will not allow corruption to work here in Nigeria, because it is destructive and disastrous. We have blocked several accounts”.