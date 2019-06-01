The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has called for the strengthening of inter-agency collaboration as an essential ingredient needed in effectively combating corruption and terrorist financing in the country.

He made the call at the Inter-Agency Cooperation and Coordination Seminar, held at the Army War College, Abuja, on Thursday, as part of the eight-month study programme for 66 senior officers of the Nigerian Army.

“Synergy among agencies will no doubt go a long way in ensuring that our country is safe, and there is need for more efforts in the investigation of where funds are gotten from,” he said.

Magu, who was represented by Chidi Chukwuka Boniface, a director with the EFCC, further called on other agencies and bodies such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to curb inflow of foreign currency.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria and other relevant agencies should be able to supervise these inflows and should find ways to track monies used in these insurgency,” he noted.

He further stressed the need for all agencies in the country, to salvage the country from the grip of corruption, stressing that, “there is the need to fight corruption with total commitment and dedication as this is the only viable alternative available to us to move from where we are to a stable society”.

In his contribution, Director General, Services, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, James Akujobi, said inter-agency collaboration was essential to enhance joint efforts and cooperation among independent agencies with shared responsibilities and overlapping jurisdictions.

The Commandant of the Army War College, Major General Charles Ofoche, commended participants for a robust and rewarding session, adding that “we all are instruments of the state, regardless of the colour of the uniforms we wear.”

Other agencies represented were: Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Immigration Service, Department of States Service, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigerian Prison Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, and Nigerian Civil Defence Corps.