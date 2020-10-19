Fred Itua, Abuja

Suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has cried out over alleged plans by Justice Ayo Salami-led Commission of Inquiry to indict him.

Magu who was often accused of using a section of the media to trial suspects when he held sway as EFCC boss, claimed that the panel is shopping for ways to indict him before a submission is made to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a lengthy press statement signed by Magu’s lawyer, Wahab Shittu ,and made available to newsmen, he said the embattled policeman has nothing to hide. He said: “It is apparent that the panel is trying at all cost to indict our client before the submission of its report to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is on records that our client closed his defence two weeks ago without the opportunity to call any witness to strengthen his innocence as applications to call witnesses and subpoena certain individuals including AGF Abubakar Malami (SAN) were blatantly refused by Salami.

“We wish to say with high sense of responsibility that our client has nothing to hide unlike the panel that refused to give him fair hearing and has been sitting for about six months without timeline and numerous illegalities.