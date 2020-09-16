Uche Usim, Abuja

As the investigation into the alleged corrupt charges against the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu hots up, the Citizens Voice Against Corruption (CIVAC), a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), has called on the federal government to use relevant agencies to ensure the security of Justice Salami and other panel members handling the matter.

CIVAC made the appeal on behalf of the CSOs in a statement signed by Abdulrazaq Alkali for the Organization for Community Civic Engagement (OCCEN) and Princewill Okori, who represented the Association for Public Policy Analysis (APPA).

According to them, there has been sustained campaign of calumny and media blackmail aimed at derailing the ongoing investigation by the Justice Ayo Salami panel.

The groups added that the recent move by the presidency to investigate corruption practices

within its anti-corruption agencies particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

(EFCC) remains as a welcome development in the country.

They added that the constitution of the Justice Ayo Salami panel to probe corruption allegations leveled against the Chairman of EFCC Ibrahim Magu has proved many doubters wrong and has cemented the president’s resolve to fight corruption even if it involves the so-called one of its own.

The groups said: “The selection of Justice Ayo Salami to head the investigation panel has been a masterstroke from the president, considering his incorruptible and impeccable character. The 2011 – 2013 face-off between Justice Salami and the then Federal Government only help bring his integrity and credibility to the limelight.

“For this reason, the Citizens Voice Against Corruption (CIVAC) a coalition of Civil Society

Organisations (CSOs), wish to make ourselves clear that we are strongly in support of this investigation and we call on the Federal Government to provide the Justice Salami panel all the necessary support and resources needed to see this investigation to a logical conclusion. If the defendant’s team (Ibrahim Magu’s team) are not pleased with the procedure or do not believe in the legality of the investigation panel, they are free to seek redress in a court of justice. We will like to call on Justice Salami and his panel members to stay focused and not be distracted by the noise of those who are vehemently opposed to the anti-corruption crusade.

“we remember how Justice Salami stood his ground and refused to compromise on his moral and judicial responsibilities despite pressure and blackmail from the then executive arm of the government and in conjunction with some corrupt elements within the judiciary.

“The entire saga shows the true character of Justice Salami as an anti-corruption champion and somebody that will not be pushed around to the bidding of anybody or be blackmailed to get something out of him.

“Unfortunately, the defendant’s team are crying wolf trying hard to derail the direction of this

investigation, and have resorted to smear campaign and media blackmail using proxy groups

against people involved in this investigation.

“These smear campaigns were first targeted towards the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, simply because he is exposing alleged corrupt practices and abuse of office by the suspended EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu, to the president and the investigation panel. As the detractors have been unsuccessful in tarnishing the image of the AGF using their spurious allegations, they have now turned in the direction of

Justice Salami. The current smear campaigns and media blackmail using anti-Nigeria and anti-

democracy media outlets quoting fake sitting allowances and emoluments against Justice Salami and the panel members are only aimed at derailing the ongoing investigation and injuring the anti-corruption agenda of the President Buhari-led government. “Knowing the integrity and

incorruptible nature of Justice Salami, the detractors know that Justice Salami Panel will see

through to the end of this investigation, and it is very clear that the detractors are afraid of the

outcome”, they stated.

The groups called on Nigerians to disregard the baseless allegations and campaign of calumny against Justice Salami and other panel members working hard to investigate these corrupt acts

and abuse of office and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.