Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has described the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as an institution that does not revolve around the personality of an individual, and as such cannot be seen through the prism of any individual.

It has therefore stressed that the suspension of former Ag. Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is in order because, a chief executive of such an institution should be above board.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency disclosed that a series of documented allegations were made against Magu and several other members of his staff, and a review showed that there were grounds for a detailed investigation to be conducted.

The statement read thus: “An investigative panel was constituted in compliance with the extant laws governing the convening of such a body. As is the proper procedure, when allegations are made against the Chief Executive of an institution, and in this case an institution that ought to be seen as beyond reproach, the chief executive has to step down from his post and allow for a transparent and unhindered investigation.

“The EFCC does not revolve around the personality of an individual, and as such cannot be seen through the prism of any individual.

“Therefore, the suspension of Mr. Ibrahim Magu, allows the institution to continue carrying out its mandate without the cloud of investigation hanging over its head.

“The EFCC has many good, hardworking men and women who are committed to its ideal and ensuring that the wealth of our country isn’t plundered and wherein there is an act of misappropriation such person(s) are brought to justice.”

The statement further noted that the embattled former EFCC boss is being availed the opportunity to defend himself and answer the allegations against him.