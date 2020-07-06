The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said its Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, has gone with a lawyer to honour the invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the commission.

The panel is sitting at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, Mr Dele Oyewale, said Magu was not arrested but served an invitation to the panel, “while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.”

He said: “The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the panel.”