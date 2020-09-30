Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A former President of the Court of Appeal (PCA) and Chairman of the Presidential Judicial Commission probing the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Justice Isa Ayo Salami, has vowed to carryout his assignment diligently in the interest of the country.

Besides, Justice Salami said he has no reasons to regret his appointment as chairman of the probe panel investigating allegations, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, bordering on abuse of office and mismanagement of Federal Government Recovered Assets and Finances from May 2015 to May 2020.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, had raised the allegations against him in a memo to President Muhammadu Buhari

The suspended anti-graft was among other things, accused of not acting in the overall best interest of the country and the policies of this administration due to its Mismanagement and Lack of Transparency in Managing Recovered Assets; Diversion of Recovered Assets for Personal Enrichment; Neglecting to Investigate the P&ID case as directed by the President”.

Magu was further accused of, “flagrant disobedience to directives and to court orders”, as well as “mismanagement and lack of transparency in managing recovered assets.”

But in a statement, he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja, Justice Salami, said his Commission would thoroughly investigate all the allegations against Magu, “with a view to unearthing the truth and ensuring that justice is manifestly done.”

He was referring to what he described as “false and mischievous reports circulating in the media”, about his purported regrets to head the probe panel.