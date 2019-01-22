As part of efforts to trace stolen money that some Nigerians have stashed abroad, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has gone to Dubai on an intelligence-gathering mission.

Daily Sun learnt that the EFCC chairman, who is attending the Intersec Security Summit 2019 in Dubai, the intelligence community on Monday, with the sole aim of tracing Nigeria’s stolen money and property owned by Nigerians in Dubai as well as the need to block illicit funds from coming to Nigeria from the Arab country.

The Intersec Summit is one of the largest security and intelligence gathering meetings in the world.

A source told Daily Sun: “The acting EFCC chairman met with Dubai intelligence in company of crack detectives for intelligence sharing and cooperation on Monday.

“This is directly connected to the illicit assets tracing and financial flow vis-a-vis the commission’s active surveillance on vote-buying and monitoring its funding source. Those who looted our commonwealth want to bring in the illicit funds into country in order to undermine the national security and engage in voter inducement.

“But I can tell you that the commission is equal to the task and all hands are on deck to ensure that this infamous action is tackled for the progress of the country.”

When contacted, the special assistant on media and publicity to the EFCC chairman, Mr. Tony Amokeodo, confirmed the development, but declined to give details.