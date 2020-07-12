Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the suspension of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to expose more people who are involved in the looting of economy of the country.

Leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who gave the threat in a press statement he released through the group’s media and publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful maintain that they are closely monitoring the activities of the commission.

According to Kanu, he said he has advised the commission to purge itself of crime before pointing accusing fingers on others especially those from the southeast of the country.

“Kanu said he would expose those criminals in this government who dare to mention Patience Goodluck Jonathan and other Biafrans without correcting their own houses on the crimes they committed. More criminals will be completely exposed soon.

“Suspension and removal of Ibrahim Magu are a test case to other Fulani people and others who derive joy in looting public treasury. The Indigenous People of Biafra will expose more of them for the whole world to see how criminal-minded they are.

“We are aware that the new Acting Chairman of EFCC Mohammed Umar is also a benefitiary of the mess in the commission having been its Director of Operations until now. IPOB is also monitoring him and his colleagues and those who put him to the office.Kanu said.

He however added that “It is ironic that Ibrahim Magu who was appointed to prosecute looters was shamelessly looting public funds.The man appointed to prosecute government looters in Nigeria is shamelessly looting and buying houses in Dubai with impunity.

To this end, Kanu averred that the recent happening in EFCC has confirmed his earlier stance that corruption war is not taken seriously in the country.

“This has confirmed our position that the so -called war against corruption is a huge joke. That shows the contraption called Nigeria is gone and cannot come back forever.