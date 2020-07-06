From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja.

Journalists covering the Presidential Villa, were on Monday asked to leave the State House Conference Center, and asked not to come around the vicinity for today.

The journalists had gone to confirm if indeed the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was being grilled by a panel set up to investigate alleged infractions against him.

The journalists met five DSS operatives dressed in black and seated just outside the conference centre at about 3.20pm.

While the security operatives did not stop the journalists from entering the conference centre, attempt made by the newsmen to access the media centre upstairs was denied.

A DSS official with a villa accreditation approached the newsmen and said: “They said you people should excuse the use of this place for today.”

Magu was allegedly arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) in Abuja on Monday following allegations bordering on property ownership.

He was said to have been stopped in traffic while moving out of the Wuse II Annex of the EFCC in Abuja to be served an invitation to face the panel

EFCC spokesman, however, denied that Magu was arrested but only invited to face the panel.