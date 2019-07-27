The Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has lamented the difficulties being experienced in the repatriation of stolen assets traced to foreign countries.

Magu who expressed the concern yesterday at the EFCC Head Office, Jabi, Abuja, during a visit by Dr. Joe Abah, Country Director of DAI Nigeria, an international development firm implementing programs covering governance, in more than 100 countries worldwide, made a clarion call on international law enforcement agencies to assist the agency in this regard.

“The process of repatriating monies stashed abroad has been very frustrating and disappointing, yet we have done everything possible, gone out of our way to encourage our sister agencies, but cooperation is almost nil,” he said.

He added that the agency has been investigating a number of cases for over four years, working with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, National Crimes Agency and even the Crown Prosecution Service, doing everything possible and going out of its way to encourage sister agencies, but except there is a third party involved there is no cooperation.

Singling out the Swiss as being more cooperative than others, Magu observed that the others never disclose their findings, and are very reluctant to get the proceeds repatriated. “We are willing to go outside this country to give evidence, and to share the intelligence that we have,” he stressed.

Noting that President Muhammadu Buhari has remained unwavering in his vision and mission of ensuring victory in the anti-corruption crusade, he promised to be more daring in the next level of the corruption fight, given the political will the agency currently enjoys.

He further noted the importance of inter-agency collaboration between the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Fraud Offences Commission, ICPC, the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, and the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, FRC, stressing that multi-agency collaboration was key to winning the corruption war.

Noting that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA 2015 has been “very helpful”, he however lamented that majority of the people in the judiciary are not doing well. “But a few of them are, and we use to have dialogue with them to share our experience, and this has been very helpful,” he said, adding that from January till date, the EFCC has secured about 550 convictions.

While commending the MacArthur Foundation and the DAI for their support of the anti-corruption crusade in Nigeria, he called for more support for the agency in all possible areas.