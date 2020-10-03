Godwin Tsa Abuja

Lawyers to the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, have deposed to an affidavit insisting that a former president of the Court of Appeal (PCA), Justice Ayo Salami, had actually expressed regrets heading the Presidential Judicial Commission probing their client.

In a sworn affidavit dated October 2, 2020, titled “Affidavit of Truth,” the lawyers chronicled the events that took place at the venue of the panel’s sitting located at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, where they alleged that Justice Salami made the disputed statement.

Justice Salami had in a statement on Tuesday, said he had no reasons to regret his appointment as chairman of the probe panel that is currently investigating allegations against Ibrahim Magu, bordering on abuse of office and mismanagement of the Federal Government recovered assets and finances from May 2015 to May 2020.

In the statement which he personally signed, Justice Salami described as “false and mischievous reports circulating in the media,” about his purported regrets to head the probe panel.

The retired jurist said the false reports were aimed at causing mischief and tarnishing his hard-earned reputation and integrity.

He said: “Ordinarily, I would not have dignified the purveyors of this falsehood with any form of rebuttal, but the need to put the records straight and expose their barefaced lies has necessitated my response.