Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Four unit heads of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday appeared before the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Panel investigating corruption allegations against the suspended acting Chairman of the of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu.

They were told last week when they appeared before the panel to return with relevant documents to aid their responses to the allegations against Magu.

A source who is knowledgeable with the work of the panel, said members were not satisfied with their responses to the questions thrown at them and the units head had asked for permission to return with relevant documents to help in the investigation.

Magu is facing 21 corruption allegations brought against him by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The suspended ex-EFCC boss was at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with his lawyer.