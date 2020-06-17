Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Wednesday, presented a Certificate of Occupancy to the Director-General Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, to formally handover new VON edifice recovered as proceed of corruption.

Speaking after the presentation, the anti-corruption boss also confessed that the agency does not have the machinery to go after all corrupt people at the same time, noting that the fight against corruption is supposed to be the business of every Nigerian.

The EFCC boss who was reacting to the alleged lopsidedness of the corruption fight argued that the agency is concentrating its activities, adding that even when some people may not be arrested immediately, it is impossible to go unpunished at the long run.

On the much talked about two bullion vans seen entering the house of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, Magu said the EFCC does not operate on hearsay, adding that anybody that wants EFCC to investigate the matter should petition it.

“We have always said it that every Nigerian should develop interest in the fight against corruption because corruption is a hindrance to human development. If not properly handled, corruption has the tendency to devastate the entire country.

“As I have said severally, corruption is worse than Coronavirus and this means we must put everything in our disposal to ensure we defeat it. Concerning the question about the alleged bullion vans in the resident of Tinubu, let me say that the EFCC does not operate on hearsay or social media reports. Nobody has written any petition to the agency to that effect,” he said.

Speaking earlier while welcoming the EFCC management team and receiving the Certificate of Occupancy of the building, the DG of VON, Okechukwu, thanked the agency for concerted effort in the fight against corruption adding that his agency has become a beneficiary.

Okechukwu further noted that the anti-graft war is one of the three cardinal agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, stressing that with somebody like Magu at the forefront, the country is gradually winning the battle.

The VON DG also argued that since the emergence of Magu as the boss of the EFCC, the body has done so well that even the international community is beginning to once again reckon with Nigeria as a worthy partner to do business with.

Okechukwu then expressed his confidence that the government will in no time confirm the appointment of Magu as the substantial chairman of the EFCC.

“Accordingly, for Magu having passed through the crucible, having contained the furnace of corruption merchants that fight back on daily basis, having endured the murder of his police guard and all manners of atrocities; we earnestly plead with Mr President to please confirm him as chairman. The confirmation we reason will spur him to cover harder grounds and assuage those who cite lopsided anti-graft war,” he noted.

The new VON Secretariat located in Abuja is a proceed of corruption seized from a past government official.